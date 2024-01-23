GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Directorate of Enforcement attaches properties of Kandla-bank scam accused

Financial fraud to the tune of ₹1.02 crore in Thiruvananthapuram Kandala Service Cooperative Bank

January 23, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The movable and immovable properties of N. Bhasurangan and four of his family members, the accused in the Thiruvananthapuram Kandala Service Cooperative Bank financial fraud to the tune of ₹1.02 crore, were provisionally attached by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Mr. Bhasurangan, the first accused in the case, was the president of the bank during the period in which the alleged financial fraud took place. The properties were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, according to the investigation agency.

The agency had filed a final complaint in the case last week after arraigning Mr. Bhasurangan’s son Akhiljith as the second accused. Wife, daughter, and son-in-law of Mr. Bhasurangan were listed as the other accused.

The prosecution charge is that the accused fraudulently secured loans from the bank. Though his wife, daughter, and son-in-law had secured loans from the bank headed by Mr. Bhasurangan, the sanctioned loan amount was found to have been credited to his account and to the account of Mr. Akhiljith, the ED submitted before the special court considering the case.

Meanwhile, the bail pleas of Mr. Bhasurangan and Mr. Akhiljith will come up for the consideration the court on January 24.

