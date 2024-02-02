Dilli Gaamodaya Abhiyan: L-G chairs updates, asks officials to make overnight visits to villages

February 02, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena chaired a meeting to review the experiences gathered and gained by the District Magistrates over their last 2 “Samvaad” visits to villages across the city, aimed at formulating the way forward under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan of the Delhi Development Authority on Thursday.

The DMs had, under the instructions of Mr. Saxena, visited identified villages on January 7, 8, 27 and 28 and stayed the night over, apart from interacting with the residents of these villages and those in the neighbourhood, to get first-hand experience and feedback about the problems faced by them. The DMs wer accompanied with officials from DDA, MCD, PWD, DJB and I&FC, etc.

The L-G directed the DMs to submit a report listing the five most important issues being faced by the villages in their respective districts within two days, and enlist tangible projects to address them. Villagers from various areas pointed out major issues such as lack of civic infrastructure, connectivity and sanitation to the DMs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saxena also directed that in the next visit to be planned by the middle of this month, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries, apart from the Chief Secretary himself, will visit identified villages, stay the night over and take stock of the situation on the ground. He further asked the DMs to undertake regular field visits to the villages every Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.