HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Despite decline in pollution levels, city air remains toxic 

November 26, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Air pollution in parts of the Capital was over 30 times the permissible limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Sunday.

However, the Capital breathed slightly cleaner air compared with the rest of the week, with the city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading gradually dropping from 415 (‘severe’ category) on Friday to 389 (‘very poor’). The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ zone for the next two days, as per official data.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.