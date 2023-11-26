 Despite decline in pollution levels, city air remains toxic 

November 26, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

Air pollution in parts of the Capital was over 30 times the permissible limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Sunday.

However, the Capital breathed slightly cleaner air compared with the rest of the week, with the city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading gradually dropping from 415 (‘severe’ category) on Friday to 389 (‘very poor’). The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ zone for the next two days, as per official data.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’, and 451 and 500 ‘severe plus’.