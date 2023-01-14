Dental students worried over ineligibility in coming NEET MDS exam

January 14, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dental students from Telangana have become ineligible for the coming NEET MDS 2023 exam as their internship timeline exceeds the eligibility criteria of the exam. The cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility of the exam is March 31 whereas students from Telangana will be completing their internship on April 11. In this regard, the All India Dental Students Association (AIDSA) has written to Health Minister Harish Rao requesting him to appeal to the Union Health Minister for extending the cut-off date. The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on March 1.

The Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) final year exams in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) were conducted from January 19 to February 19, 2022 and the results were declared on April 11, 2022. After the results, the internship period of 2017-18 batch commenced on April 12, 2022 and will end on April 11, 2023.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr Manzur Ahmed, National President, AIDSA, said “The initial delay was due to the COVID pandemic but other states released the result on time. There are more than 1000 students across 13 colleges in the State who are pursuing their BDS final year internship. In this way, all students under KNRUHS who are currently pursuing their internship are not eligible for NEET MDS 2023. We request Health Minister Harish Rao to look into the matter and get in touch with union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya requesting the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to extend the cut-off date of the exam.”

Dr Manzur also stated that there was similar delay in other states as well due to which the students from those states were also not eligible for the exam. In Karnataka, the internship completion date is April 16 and in Maharashtra it is April 27.

On Saturday, students from Telangana also held an online protest on social media platforms where they tagged the authorities demanding an extension of the cut-off date. Why should students suffer for the mistake of university? Let us protest by tweeting together so that BDS interns get the opportunity to appear in the exam, said a twitter post.