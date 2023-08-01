Dengue at 5-year high, municipal workers go on indefinite strike

August 01, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

Nearly 240 cases of dengue were reported in the city as of July 28, which is the most the city has seen in the first seven months over the past five years, according to a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It added that 72 cases of malaria and 14 of chikungunya have also been reported during this period.

The MCD released its report even as dengue breeding checkers (DBCs), tasked with surveying mosquito breeding spots, went on an indefinite strike on Monday demanding regularisation of their services.

The MCD employs nearly 3,000 DBCs and 2,000 field workers to survey breeding spots and conduct anti-larval spray drives in the city.

The strike by DBCs could spell trouble for Delhi, which is seeing an untimely rise in the cases of vector-borne diseases due to heavy rain and the recent flooding in parts of the city.

The DBC workers held a protest under the banner of Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union outside the civic headquarters, where the MCD House convened, on Monday.

The protesting workers said they had been at the forefront of the city’s fight against vector-borne diseases for several years without regularised postings.

A union member said meetings held with senior MCD officials and Mayor Shelly Oberoi over the issue have so far remained inconclusive. The Mayor had earlier assured the workers that their demands would be looked into.

