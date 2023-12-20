Delhi’s students shine at The Hindu in School Quiz

December 20, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - New Delhi

In order to encourage engagement with the student community, The Hindu on Wednesday organised The Hindu in School Quiz, Delhi 2023, in association with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Ltd.

The quiz, with a rich legacy spanning over two decades, is a much-anticipated event in the academic calendar, and was held at the Aiwan-e-Ghalib auditorium at Mandi House. Nearly 200 teams across Delhi-NCR’s top schools participated.

The competition began with a written preliminary round, with quiz master Gautam Bose throwing a volley of challenging questions towards the teams’ way, and conducting an audience interaction afterwards.

With multiple teams tied on the same score, a tie-breaker round was held to decide on the top six teams, from The Mother’s International School, Kalu Sarai; Apeejay School, Pitampura; CRPF Public School, Rohini; Sachdeva Public School, Rohini; DAV Public School, Gurugram; and Blue Bells Model School, Gurugram.

The finale, which was packed full of audio-video rounds and buzzer elements, saw Moksh Gupta and Abhimanyu Garg from Sachdeva Public School, Rohini bag the first prize.

The top three teams received trophies and hampers from Fun Flips, the event’s snack partner.

Managing Director and State Head of IOC Manoj Gupta commended the wide base of knowledge exhibited by all participating teams, and expressed willingness to host similar events in other cities. General manager of retail sales Abhishek Sharma and division head Sankalp Paliwal were also present at the event.

