Delhi’s air quality dips ahead of New Year

December 31, 2023 02:24 am | Updated 02:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The air quality in the city worsened on Saturday as unfavourable weather conditions prevented the dispersal of pollutants, showed official data.

According to the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, air pollution may further shoot up in case people burst firecrackers to welcome the New Year. “The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from December 31, 2023, to January 2, 2024. As weather conditions are not favourable for effective dispersion of pollutants, emissions from firecrackers if burnt on New Year’s Eve, may deteriorate air quality,” the centre said.

Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 4 at 4 p.m. on Saturday, slightly up from 382 a day earlier, according to the daily bulleting of the Central Pollution Control Board, which is considered the day’s official AQI. The air quality in Noida and Ghaziabad also remained in the “very poor” category, while Gurugram recorded “poor” air. An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 450 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed the AAP government, claiming that its winter plan to curb pollution had “totally failed”, having not succeeded in making preparations for the “ever-rising dust pollution” in the city. Five senior BJP leaders wore oxygen masks and stood at major traffic intersections to “wake the government up” to the situation,” the party added.

