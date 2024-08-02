Delhi University releases admission schedule for undergraduate courses

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday released its schedule for allocation-cum-admissions for undergraduate courses, kicking off the second phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) under which candidates can mark their preferences for colleges and programmes on the DU dashboard.

While the university was expected to have started classes for first-year students by now, the admission process was pushed due to a month-long delay in the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results by the National Testing Agency, which is grappling with multiple controversies. University officials said they would try to speed up admissions to compensate for the inadvertent delay.

The first phase of admissions will remain open alongside the second phase, and both will shut at 4.59 p.m. on August 7, the university said in a press release.

The portal on which students can mark their preferences will auto-lock the candidates’ choices by August 9, following which a simulated rank will be released by the university on August 11. These ranks, officials said, are to help students gauge the probability of their allocation to a particular programme. Subsequently, students will be provided with an option to reorder their preferences between August 11 and 12. The final list will be declared on August 16.

Upon the declaration of the list in the first round, colleges under the university will verify documents and approve the candidates’ admission, following which they are expected to pay their fees no later than August 21.

The second round of admissions is slated to begin on August 22, when the university will declare the vacant seats across colleges. Students will again have the option to reorder their college and programme preferences between August 22 and 23, after which the university will release its second list on August 25. A similar process will continue until all seats across colleges are filled.

Helping hand

The university also stated that its Admission Branch has established help desks, a chatbot and an email facility to assist candidates in the admission process. A series of webinars will also be held to explain the process of filling preferences and mapping Class 12 subjects to CUET papers at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission on Thursday said that Central universities which have seats remaining after the completion of their admission process will be able to conduct their own entrance examination or admit students through the qualifying examination. DU, however, has not yet made any announcements regarding this.

