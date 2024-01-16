Delhi Transport Minister flags off first ‘zero-commission’ transport aggregator platform

January 16, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday flagged off the Capital’s first “zero-commission” transport aggregator platform, Namma Yatri, in collaboration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The new initiative, developed by Juspay Technologies, aims to solve last-mile connectivity issues and establish a transparent pay system for drivers, and unlike major cab aggregators, doesn’t charge a commission from drivers, instead providing them a nominal platform fee of ₹25 per day for unlimited trips, or ₹3.5 per trip.

Speaking to The Hindu about the sustainability of a platform that does not charge a commission from the drivers, Chief Growth Officer at Juspay Shan M.S. said that the platform intends to continue this policy by controlling the cost by using open source maps, building and maintaining the infrastructure of the platform at very low cost, and high reliability. “We intend to continue this policy by following in the footsteps of platforms like UPI which increased the digitisation rate to provide its services at a nominal cost,” added Mr. Shan.

Despite the promises of the management, the autorickshaw drivers who have signed up with the platform are half hopeful, half sceptical. Gopal Thakur, who drives an auto-rickshaw in the Carnal bypass area, said that most of the aggregator platforms start by promising higher earnings to the riders, but with time, they charge a high commission. “I signed up with the platform because it will allow me to get rides one after another without wasting much time in between and without shedding a higher chunk of my earnings,” said Mr. Thakur.

For Mukesh Kumar Mukhya, who works for other competitors like Uber and Ola, the promise of a “zero-commission” is a huge relief but he remains unsure if the platform will continue the policy in the future. “They all start with higher pay but eventually leave us starving, and it is then difficult to choose between higher wait time when working for oneself or lesser pay when working on these platforms,” said Mr. Mukhya.

