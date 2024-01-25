GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Police steps up security for R-Day celebrations

January 25, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police will deploy over 14,000 security personnel across the Capital ahead of Republic Day celebrations, said police, adding that “robust and flawless” security arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of 77,000 invitees at Kartavya Path.

Officials added that in light of traffic diversions barring vehicles in certain stretches of Delhi, the public is advised to use public transport, and that for this reason, the Delhi Metro will operate from 4 a.m. onwards on January 26th.

“A professional, robust and flawless security arrangement has been put in place to ensure the safety of 77,000 invitees at Kartavya Path and all other parts of the Capital,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Deependra Pathak, at a press briefing.

Commandos, quick response teams, PCR vans, morchas, anti-sabotage check and SWAT teams will be deployed at specific strategic locations on Kartavya Path and all around the Delhi, Mr. Pathak said.

Following Monday’s consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Delhi Police will be implementing special security arrangements around Kartavya Path, State border and “vulnerable” areas in the Capital, added a senior officer.

The New Delhi district, where the parade shall take place, will be divided into 28 zones which will each be headed by senior officers, added Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Madhup Tiwari.

“Booths for missing persons, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and separate facility booths for visitors to drop off their belongings have also been set up,” said Mr. Tiwari, adding that those invited to witness the celebrations are requested to reach the venue in time and cooperate with security personnel.

Officials also requested the public to use public transport on the day, to ensure timely passage to Kartavya Path, keeping in mind the various traffic diversions across the city. “Train services will be available every 30 minutes from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on January 26, and thereafter, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The DMRC added that those holding invites and tickets for the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons upon producing a valid government-issued photo identity card at stations, which will be valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations only to reach Kartavya Path.

