Delhi Police posts meme on Valentine’s Day

February 15, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta

In light of Valentine’s Day, Delhi Police’s social media handle uploaded a post asking people to “report their ex-partners” if suspected of being involved in an illegal activity.

ACP Ranajay Atrishya said the post was “purely for public engagement”. “We received hilarious comments, as was the intention. The post was not made to harbour complaints,” he said, adding that indeed, no complaints were received on the helpline regarding the same.

The Instagram post asked viewers to call the Delhi Police helpline if they had information about their “exes” involved in illegal activities. The post added, “Your information could help them win a trip in a government vehicle, a night’s stay in lock up, and photoshoots from various angles”.

Engaging with the humorous post, netizens commented questions like “what is the jail time for heartbreakers”, or “what punishment for those who cheat on you?”.

The Delhi Police has, in the past as well, played along with viral social media trends to create awareness around internet safety, cyber crime and the like.

Other departments have caught onto trends as well. The Assam Police, to create awareness about illegal marijuana consumption, had posted a picture of a marijuana leaf on social media titled: “The only plant-based diet we don’t approve of”. Similarly, Mumbai Police, too, posted a quirky video of a rotating alcohol bottle with the caption, “Never have we ever seen drinking and driving end well”.

