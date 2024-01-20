ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police bans flying of aerial objects ahead of Republic Day

January 20, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Full dress rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

In the run up to Republic Day celebrations, Delhi Police has banned the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms in the Capital, including unmanned aerial vehicles, paragliders, microlight aircraft, quadcopters, and hot air balloons, the police said on Friday.

The ban has been imposed in the light of the threat of certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists, who may use these platforms to harm dignitaries or the general public, the order stated, adding that para-jumping from aircraft is also prohibited.

The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday, will be applicable until February 15. Those acting in defiance of the order shall be punishable under Section 188 (deliberate disobedience) of the Indian Penal Code, added Mr. Arora.

