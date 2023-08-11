HamberMenu
Delhi-NCR gears up for G-20, hotels hike room tariff  

The summit days are expected to see an occupancy rate of 70-80% in premier hotels, leading to a mark up in room rates

August 11, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan
The Capital gets ready to welcome delegates and leaders for the G-20 Heads of State Summit in September.

| Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

With New Delhi gearing up to host the G-20 leaders’ summit on September 9 and 10, hotels in the National Capital Region (NCR) are in demand.

Anticipating the rush of a large number of foreign delegates, the Ministry of External Affairs has blocked the rooms at most of the premier hotels. Those travelling to Delhi-NCR in the first week of September could shell out at least 20% more for a room at any of the top hotels.

According to one hoteliers’ association, the summit days are expected to see an occupancy rate of 70-80%, leading to a mark up in room rates.

Garish Oberoi, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India (HRANI), said August and September are usually low occupancy months. But this year, with rooms blocked by the MEA, a surge in rates is not ruled out. This, Mr. Oberoi said, is also because of dynamic pricing, which means bookings are high when the tariff goes up. “As compared to August and September last year, there will be at least a 15-20% markup in charges this year due to the G-20 summit,” he added.  

According to Booking.com, a third-party website that allows people to book hotels, popular hotels such as Holiday Inn in Gurugram are charging over ₹50,000 (with taxes) per night between September 7 and 12 for a standard room.

Similarly in Noida, Sandal Suites by Lemon Tree Hotels is charging up to ₹30,000 (with taxes) per night for a standard room in the first week of September.  

Vikramjit Singh, president of Lemon Tree Hotels, told The Hindu that their hotels are expected to be fully sold out on the days when the main events of the G-20 will take place.

“We are looking at an occupancy of up to 95%,” he said, adding that 15,000-20,000 delegates are expected to arrive for the G-20 summit from across the globe. “We expect at least a 10-15% average daily rate increase for the period,” Mr. Singh added. 

In the run-up to the summit, hotels in Lutyens’ Delhi have also spruced up their surroundings and have stepped up their security protocols

