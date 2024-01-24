Delhi man duped of ₹15 lakh after being promised payment to review videos

January 24, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

A 31-year-old resident of north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar was allegedly duped of ₹15 lakh by fraudsters who had promised to pay him to review videos on video sharing website Youtube.

According to the complainant, Rajesh Pal, a lady named Pooja had reached out to him on Whatsapp, an instant messaging platform, on the pretext of providing paid part-time job opportunities. She had then directed him to join group on Telegram, a similar messaging platform, where he was asked to click on multiple links to review videos., for which he would be paid ₹50 per video.

The complainant received an initial payment of ₹150 upon reviewing three videos, but after that, was asked to “invest” money. “First, they asked me to invest ₹3,200, which went up to bigger amounts, like ₹81,000. After I had paid them over ₹15 lakh, they asked me for ₹3 lakh more, but I refused and asked them for my payment. After that, none of the accounts I was in touch with responded to me,” said Mr. Pal.

The complainant further told the police that he was initially “assured” that he was not being defrauded after he received his first payment of ₹150. “After I got that payment, I felt the company wasn’t fake,” he said.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and have begun investigating the matter.

