  Lit fest
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
Delhi Lokayukta summons Sisodia, Jain in ‘classroom scam’, Delhi BJP rejoices

January 25, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Lokayukta on Thursday issued a notice to former Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain following a complaint by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in the alleged Delhi government classroom scam. The complaint had alleged that the then Ministers had, using their positions, created “financial irregularities” in the execution of the Priority-I project, aimed at building 7,180 additional classrooms across Delhi government schools.

The Delhi Lokayukta, Justice Harish Chandra Mishra — a high-level statutory functionary formed by the Delhi government to look into allegations against public functionaries — has issued the summons to Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Jain after the Directorate of Vigilance filed a detailed report in the case.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Mr. Tiwari, meanwhile, welcomed the move, with Mr. Sachdeva stating that the Lokayukta, in his order, has “found a prima facie” case against the former Aam Aadmi Party Ministers.

