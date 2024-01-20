GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Delhi L-G never ordered stopping of funds to DCPCR’

January 20, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that he has not passed any order to withhold funds to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) until the completion of an inquiry against it, and a special audit into the alleged misuse of government funds.

The L-G’s counsel made the submission before the court, which was hearing a plea by the DCPCR challenging a press release, allegedly issued by the L-G, giving the go-ahead for a proposal to withhold funds from the child rights body until the inquiry and audit were complete.

The counsel said that the so-called press release “was never issued by the L-G”.

“On instructions, I am stating that no order was ever passed by the L-G stopping the [DCPCR’s] funding. This so-called press release was never issued by the L-G. This is quite serious,” the counsel submitted.

The court observed that certain portions of the press note had a “political colour”, and that the L-G must file an affidavit in this regard within four days.

The portion in question stated that DCPCR’s former chairperson Anurag Kundu, and six other members of the child rights’ panel were politically affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counsel for the L-G had said that action against the DCPCR was taken on the recommendation of other State authorities.

Last year, the L-G had approved a Women and Child Development (WCD) Department’s proposal to institute an inquiry and a special audit over the alleged misuse of government funds by the DCPCR.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the DCPCR, had told the court that after that, allocation of funds to the body has come to a “grinding halt”.

The DCPCR, in its petition, said that such a setback “paralyses a statutorily protected and independent institution, putting at risk emergency response systems for children facing violence, child labour, and begging”.

It added that the proposal of the WCD Department, based on which the L-G approved action, was “replete with legal errors as well as malice”.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 25.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.