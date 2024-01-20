‘Delhi L-G never ordered stopping of funds to DCPCR’

January 20, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that he has not passed any order to withhold funds to the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) until the completion of an inquiry against it, and a special audit into the alleged misuse of government funds.

The L-G’s counsel made the submission before the court, which was hearing a plea by the DCPCR challenging a press release, allegedly issued by the L-G, giving the go-ahead for a proposal to withhold funds from the child rights body until the inquiry and audit were complete.

The counsel said that the so-called press release “was never issued by the L-G”.

“On instructions, I am stating that no order was ever passed by the L-G stopping the [DCPCR’s] funding. This so-called press release was never issued by the L-G. This is quite serious,” the counsel submitted.

The court observed that certain portions of the press note had a “political colour”, and that the L-G must file an affidavit in this regard within four days.

The portion in question stated that DCPCR’s former chairperson Anurag Kundu, and six other members of the child rights’ panel were politically affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The counsel for the L-G had said that action against the DCPCR was taken on the recommendation of other State authorities.

Last year, the L-G had approved a Women and Child Development (WCD) Department’s proposal to institute an inquiry and a special audit over the alleged misuse of government funds by the DCPCR.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the DCPCR, had told the court that after that, allocation of funds to the body has come to a “grinding halt”.

The DCPCR, in its petition, said that such a setback “paralyses a statutorily protected and independent institution, putting at risk emergency response systems for children facing violence, child labour, and begging”.

It added that the proposal of the WCD Department, based on which the L-G approved action, was “replete with legal errors as well as malice”.

The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 25.