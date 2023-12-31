ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi L-G hosts meet for imams as part of citizens’ outreach

December 31, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena hosted on Saturday an interactive dialogue initiative — Samvaad Raj Niwas — with hundred imams, aalims and muezzins from mosques from across the Capital at the Raj Niwas.

As per officials, in the eighteen months since Mr. Saxena took over as L-G, he has met over 50,000 people from various sections of society in formal and informal gatherings at the Raj Niwas.

“Mr. Saxena has been mixing with people, interacting with them, and trying to address issues. Similarly, he held hundreds of meetings with delegations that included teachers, students, professors, lawyers, traders, doctors, street vendors, residents of unauthorised colonies, slum dwellers, industry associations, and farmers from rural and urbanised villages of Delhi,” added the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US