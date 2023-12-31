GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi L-G hosts meet for imams as part of citizens’ outreach

December 31, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena hosted on Saturday an interactive dialogue initiative — Samvaad Raj Niwas — with hundred imams, aalims and muezzins from mosques from across the Capital at the Raj Niwas.

As per officials, in the eighteen months since Mr. Saxena took over as L-G, he has met over 50,000 people from various sections of society in formal and informal gatherings at the Raj Niwas.

“Mr. Saxena has been mixing with people, interacting with them, and trying to address issues. Similarly, he held hundreds of meetings with delegations that included teachers, students, professors, lawyers, traders, doctors, street vendors, residents of unauthorised colonies, slum dwellers, industry associations, and farmers from rural and urbanised villages of Delhi,” added the official.

