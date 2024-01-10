GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi L-G distributes appointment letters to 398 newly-recruited government officials

January 10, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena awarded 398 appointment letters to newly recruited government officials, who are being appointed in various departments across local and autonomous bodies in the national capital, during a function held by the Service Department on Tuesday.

Approximately 150 of the appointments made were done on compassionate grounds by the Services Department and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation. A. K. Singh, Principal Secretary (Services) announced the formulation of a modified Scheme for Compassionate Appointment under the guidance of the L-G, facilitating a “fair, transparent and objective” assessment of the financial condition of a deceased government servant.

There has been significant improvement in the efficiency of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board in the year and a half, Mr. Singh said during his address, adding that in the last year, the time taken to declare results has been reduced to six to eight months as opposed to the one year being taken earlier, with 10,000 selections having already been made. Remaining selections for 9,000 vacancies are at different stages of recruitment, and 13,000 other vacancies are under scrutiny, while around 22,000 vacancies will be filled within the next year and a half, Mr. Singh said.

