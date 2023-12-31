GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi L-G approves revival of 29 posts of Principal/Deputy Education Officers

December 31, 2023 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena approved the revival of 29 posts of Principal/Deputy Education Officer for the Department of Education, which were lying vacant during between 2019 and 2021 in Delhi-government run schools, said Raj Niwas sources on Saturday.

The L-G also accepted the recommendation to abolish six such posts which fell under the ‘immediately abolishing’ category for lying vacant for over five years in the period between 2013 to 2017.

In 2019, two posts of Principal/Deputy Education Officer fell vacant, and another two posts became vacant in 2020. As per records, a total 23 such posts were vacant in 2020 and two more posts became vacant in 2021.

In April this year, the Education Department had obtained the L-G’s approval for the revival of 126 posts, and the creation of 244 posts of Principal/ Deputy Education Officer in the Directorate of Education, against a total of 370 vacant posts waiting to be occupied through promotion.

The Education Department, while submitting the proposal, noted that the purpose for which these posts were created still exists and is essential for the smooth functioning of the Department. At present, the work is managed by Vice-Principals, and the department cited that the temporary arrangement has limitations and cannot be sustained over a long period of time.

In response, the Delhi government in a statement said that the services have been under the direct control of the Centre and the L-G for the last eight years. “All recruitment, transfers, postings and appointments have been under Central control. And it is clear that they have neglected the Delhi Government and its Departments. The fact that so many posts were lying vacant is because of the negligence of successive L-Gs,” read the statement.

“We commend the ongoing efforts by Delhi’s current L-G in tackling long-standing issues pertaining to the city’s services. However, it’s very clear that the current Central Government has taken power, but they have not done anything to actually improve the working efficiency of these departments,” the Delhi government added.

