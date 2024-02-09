GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi L-G approves proposal to name DMs as responsible sanitation authority in their areas

February 09, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday approved a proposal to nominate District Magistrates (DMs) as the Responsible Sanitation Authority (RSA) in their respective jurisdictions and establish emergency response sanitation units to ensure the elimination of manual scavenging, Raj Niwas officials said.

The L-G, who emphasised on the need to effectively address the hazards of manually cleaning sewers, septic tanks and drains, also noted a three-year delay in the approval of related files by the Delhi government, officials added.

The proposal, put forth by the Urban Development department, is aimed at addressing the needs of one of the most marginalised sections of society.

In 2020, a Group of Ministers set up by the Centre had decided that DMs in every district must be made RSA, with their role clearly defined under the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The Urban Development department had then submitted the proposal to the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in June 2022, which remained with him until his arrest in February 2023. The file has been pending ever since.

