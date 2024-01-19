Delhi L-G approves amendment that paves way for early release of elderly convicts

January 19, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena approved the draft notification for amendment in Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, which will pave the way for the premature release of “incapacitated prisoners” undergoing fixed-term imprisonment in Delhi jails, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The amendment has done with the aim of ensuring a humanitarian approach towards prisoners of old age and infirm prisoners, while simultaneously decongesting Delhi’s overcrowded jails at Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini, which currently house over 20,000 inmates, against their official capacity of 10,026 prisoners, added officials.

Under the current norms, only life convicts who have spent 14 years of their actual sentence are prematurely released based on the recommendations of the Sentence Review Board. With the amended rules, however, “incapacitated” convicts — those over the age of 70 and those unable to perform his or her own daily tasks — may be released earlier based on the recommendations of a Review Committee specially set up for this purpose.

An Evaluation Committee will be set up to analyse the convict’s medical condition based on certification from the Medical Board. The panel may also recommend whether the convict is fit for premature release under this rule. All eligible cases recommended by the panel will be submitted to the L-G for approval of remittance of remaining sentence for premature release.

The prison rules amendment has been initiated in compliance with a Delhi High Court order which was passed while hearing a petition that sought the premature release of infirm prisoners based on reports of All India Committee on Jail Reforms (1982-1983 Mulla Committee) and model Prison Rules, 2003.

However, any prisoner who has been sentenced to death, is a life convict, or a prisoner convicted under offences under NDPS Act, 1985; POCSO Act, 2012; Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881; Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967; Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1985; any offences relating to terrorism; cases investigated by National Investigation Agency; offences under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988; or Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 2002, will not be eligible for early release under this amendment.