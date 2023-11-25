Delhi HC seeks report on extension of eMulakat for inmates whose families live out-of-town

November 25, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government and jail authorities to submit a report on why the facility of eMulakat - a chance to virtually interact with family - is not extended to all prisoners whose relatives reside outside of the Capital.

The court’s order came on November 20 while hearing a plea by a prisoner lodged in Tihar jail, who had sought a direction to the State government and the Director General of Prisons to allow him to have two eMulakat with family and friends every week, so that he could check in on his ailing mother and maintain social ties.

The inmate stated that he had already given a representation to the concerned authorities in May earlier this year, but was yet to hear back. He also sought permission for five minutes of tele-calling everyday, relying on an order previously passed in Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s case.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, physical meetings between inmates and their family were replaced by eMulakat in all Delhi prisons in an attempt to reduce the movement of visitors.

As per a 2022 circular issued by the Director General of Prisons, the eMulakat facility is subject to slot availability. For inmates who are lodged in a high-security ward, it is up to the Jail Superintendent to accept or reject their eMulakat requests, depending on their conduct in jail, involvement in criminal cases and the length of time since when the inmate has not had a physical meet with family.

During the hearing, the counsel for the State submitted that the representation will be decided within three weeks. The court has listed the case for further hearing on November 29.