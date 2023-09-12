Delhi govt., MCD to build on G-20 assets, expand revamp works to other parts of city

September 12, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A day after the conclusion of the two-day G-20 Summit, Delhi Ministers and the Mayor said the various beautification initiatives carried out in parts of the city in the run-up to the global event will be extended across the national capital over the coming days.

For more than six months, several agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), worked in tandem to carry out redevelopment works in the Capital to prepare it for the two-day summit, which ended on Sunday.

As part of the revamp, the agencies redesigned over 40 key road stretches, placed nearly seven lakh potted plants, and installed several fountains and sculptures in various parts of the city, including the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam.

Addressing a press conference with PWD Minister Atishi on Monday, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The Delhi government will now take over the responsibility of maintaining the beauty of Delhi. All the government departments and the MCD will work to improve and beautify other parts of the city.”

The PWD Minister said the entire city will be beautified over the coming days on the lines of the New Delhi district, which was given a facelift for the summit. She added that 1,400 km of roads under the PWD will undergo a makeover, including beautification, redesigning, and landscaping of various stretches, along with improvement in the lighting and the footpaths along the roads.

In January this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a similar plan to repair and beautify the roads under the PWD. He had said that all such roads would be resurfaced twice in 10 years and that the road markings, zebra crossings, and footpaths would be repainted every three to six months. The CM had also said that a third-party monitoring system would be set up to record the live status of the roads.

Nine-point agenda

NDMC Vice-Chairperson Satish Upadhyay said the civic body had deployed guards at various spots to secure the potted plants and lights put up for the summit. He said the civic body will continue maintaining the installations, including fountains and sculptures, placed in New Delhi over the past few weeks.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said the MCD will continue to work to keep the city clean and thanked the civic body employees for their efforts to beautify the city.

AAP MLA and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak announced a “nine-point agenda” to rid the city of garbage and said the municipality will continue to ensure clealiness in city.