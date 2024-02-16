Delhi factory fire blaze kills 7

February 16, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

A blaze in a paint factory in Alipur, in Delhi’s Outer North police district, on Thursday claimed seven lives and left at least three persons injured. The police said the fire broke out after a blast happened in the factory in Dayalpur Market and the death toll is likely to increase.

The police recovered seven charred bodies from the debris even as search and rescue operations were under way in the evening. A senior Delhi Fire Service official told The Hindu that they received a call regarding the fire at 5.25 p.m. and rushed 22 fire tenders to the spot, finally managing to contain the blaze around 9 p.m.

Police teams have been formed to investigate the matter further.

