GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi factory fire blaze kills 7

February 16, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The fire broke out at the main market of Alipur in New Delhi on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the main market of Alipur in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A blaze in a paint factory in Alipur, in Delhi’s Outer North police district, on Thursday claimed seven lives and left at least three persons injured. The police said the fire broke out after a blast happened in the factory in Dayalpur Market and the death toll is likely to increase.

The police recovered seven charred bodies from the debris even as search and rescue operations were under way in the evening. A senior Delhi Fire Service official told The Hindu that they received a call regarding the fire at 5.25 p.m. and rushed 22 fire tenders to the spot, finally managing to contain the blaze around 9 p.m.

Police teams have been formed to investigate the matter further.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.