Delhi court convicts Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by V.K. Saxena 23 years ago

Published - May 25, 2024 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Saxena, who at the time was the president of the National Council for Civil Liberties, an NGO, had filed the defamation case in 2001 when, according to him, Patkar defamed him through a press release issued by her

The Hindu Bureau

The arguments on the quantum of the sentence will be heard on May 30. | Photo Credit: File photo

A Delhi court on Friday convicted social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar in a more than two-decade-old criminal defamation case lodged against her by Vinai Kumar Saxena, the present Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma of Saket Court convicted Ms. Patkar for the offence of criminal defamation under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Mr. Saxena, who at the time was the president of the National Council for Civil Liberties, an NGO, had filed the defamation case in 2001 when, according to him, Ms. Patkar defamed him through a press release issued by her.

In the press note, titled ‘True Face of Patriot’, Ms. Patkar said, “V.K. Saxena... praised NBA and gave a cheque of ₹40,000... But the cheque could not be encashed and got bounced. On inquiry, the bank reported the account does not exist.” The cheque, the press note said, came from Lalbhai Group. “What is the connection between Lalbhai Group and V.K. Saxena? Who among them is more patriot?” the note read.

Mr. Saxena had approached a local court in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, which took cognisance of the offence. The case was moved to Saket Court in 2002 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The court, while convicting Ms. Patkar, said her actions were deliberate and malicious. “... her decision to label the complainant a ‘coward’ and ‘not a patriot’ was a direct attack on his personal character and loyalty to the nation,” it said. The arguments on the quantum of the sentence will be heard on May 30.

