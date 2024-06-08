Delhi court adjourns Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea till June 14

A Delhi court on Friday adjourned the bail application filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22 to June 14.

The adjournment came after the counsel representing Mr. Kejriwal sought time until Saturday to go through the 182-page reply filed on the bail plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on March 21. Senior advocate N. Hariharan told the court he was provided with the ED’s reply “only minutes” before the bail hearing.

Responding to Mr. Kejriwal’s counsel, Additional Solicitor-General S.V. Raju said a hearing on Saturday would “cut into the trial court’s summer break”. He added that Advocate Hariharan could argue the matter without relying on the ED’s reply, and it need not be taken on record.

However, Advocate Hariharan retorted by saying that the probe agency cannot prolong the hearing “just by citing the court’s vacations”.

After hearing arguments on both sides, Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts adjourned the matter for June 14. It will likely be heard by Vacation Judge Mukesh Kumar.

Multiple pleas

The Chief Minister had, earlier this month, filed two separate bail applications in court. The first was an interim bail plea on medical grounds, the second an application for regular bail in the case.

On Wednesday, the court denied him interim bail, saying that he does “not appear to be suffering from any serious or life-threatening ailment”.

The ED has named Mr. Kejriwal the “kingpin” of the Delhi excise policy, which it said was “framed to benefit certain liquor sellers” in lieu of monetary gains. It had alleged that the kickbacks received from liquor sellers were used to fund AAP’s election campaign in the 2021 Goa Assembly polls.