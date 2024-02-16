Delhi Budget to be ‘delayed’, Assembly session extended till first week of March

February 16, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Finance Minister Atishi informed the House on the first day of the Budget Session that there had been a “slight delay” in the preparation of the budget document for 2024-25, and requested for the session to be extended till the first week of March.

A proposal on the same was then passed in the Assembly amid interruptions from BJP MLAs, who questioned the reasons for the delay. The session was earlier scheduled to end on February 21.

Ms. Atishi, who is scheduled to deliver her first budget speech as Finance Minister, did not specify what brought about the delay, but admitted that it was caused by the Delhi government, which was “not blaming anybody” for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sent for MHA approval’

“There have been some delays in the finalisation of the budget due to some reasons. We received approval for it from the Lieutenant-Governor yesterday. It has been sent for further approval to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today. Approval from the MHA and Presidential assent will take at least 10 to 15 days. It is not possible for us to present the budget before February 25, so I request that the Budget Session be extended till the first week of March,” she said.

The date for presenting the budget before the House, however, has not been decided yet. “I hope that the budget will be presented either in the last week of February or in the first week of March,” Ms. Atishi said.

Last year as well, the presentation of the budget was delayed by a day after the Centre had objected to some of its provisions. The budget was only cleared after clarifications were given. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, then, slammed the Union government, and had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay. “I want to tell the Prime Minister that we want to work, not fight, with you. We don’t know politics, we have only come here to work,” he had said.

‘Using budget to hide’

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri hit out at the AAP government at a press conference after the proceedings, alleging that it had made even an important document like the budget a “victim of mockery and politics”.

“Mr. Kejriwal is trying to use a sacred document as a weapon to escape the investigation into the excise policy, but no matter how hard he tries, he cannot escape. This is a clear administrative failure on the part of the government,” he said, adding that BJP MLAs would meet the L-G and demand that the government be dismissed.

The Chief Minister has been summoned to appear before a Rouse Avenue Court on February 17, and has received summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on February 19 for the sixth time, in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy. “Mr. Kejriwal is taking the help of the budget to postpone the probe so he can tell the court and ED that he is busy finalising the budget,” Mr. Bidhuri added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.