ADVERTISEMENT

Dayanand Saraswati’s life is an inspiration for Narendra Modi’s government in infusing national awakening, says Amit Shah

March 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Home Minister says the founder of Arya Samaj fearlessly propagated swadharma, swabhasha and swaraj in the pre-Independence era at a time when talking about these was prohibited

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being presented a collection of ‘Vedas’ at the 148th foundation day function of Arya Samaj, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat is also seen. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo

“The Prime Minister is working for national awakening, a concept originally based on the philosophy and teachings of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 148th foundation day celebrations of Arya Samaj at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium on Tuesday. Mr. Shah said that Maharishi Dayanand awakened the soul of the country which had been in slumber for years and maintained that a similar situation is prevailing at present as well. Hence Arya Samaj and its public outreach is the ‘need of the hour’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken inspiration from the life of Dayanand Saraswati to take the country forward to make it a “vishwa guru”,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Shahsaid the founder of the Arya Samaj fearlessly propagated “ swadharma, swabhasha and swaraj” in the pre-Independence era at a time when talking about these was prohibited. He exhorted the outfit to work towards India’s development.

“Even though he was a Gujarati and had an expertise in Sanskrit, Maharishi Dayanand spoke in Hindi and wrote in Hindi. He had a long vision. He knew that to unite the country, one language is needed for communication,” Mr. Shah said.

“It is a matter of pride for me that I was born in the same region from where he came,” Mr. Shah said adding that It was Maharishi Dayanand who had given the first call for Independence.

The Home Minister also praised the Arya Samaj for ushering in a revolution in education in the forest-dwelling areas of North-East and maintained that no one else can run a program like ‘Embrace distance’ in tribal areas except the Arya Samaj.

He also compared Arya Samaj with the PM’s vision as both of them promotes natural farming.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Governor Mr. Acharya Devvrat praised Arya Samaj and its efforts in sectors like education, language, culture and traditions of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US