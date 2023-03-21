Dayanand Saraswati’s life is an inspiration for Narendra Modi’s government in infusing national awakening, says Amit Shah

March 21, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - New Delhi

“The Prime Minister is working for national awakening, a concept originally based on the philosophy and teachings of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 148th foundation day celebrations of Arya Samaj at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium on Tuesday. Mr. Shah said that Maharishi Dayanand awakened the soul of the country which had been in slumber for years and maintained that a similar situation is prevailing at present as well. Hence Arya Samaj and its public outreach is the ‘need of the hour’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken inspiration from the life of Dayanand Saraswati to take the country forward to make it a “vishwa guru”,” he added.

Mr Shahsaid the founder of the Arya Samaj fearlessly propagated “ swadharma, swabhasha and swaraj” in the pre-Independence era at a time when talking about these was prohibited. He exhorted the outfit to work towards India’s development.

“Even though he was a Gujarati and had an expertise in Sanskrit, Maharishi Dayanand spoke in Hindi and wrote in Hindi. He had a long vision. He knew that to unite the country, one language is needed for communication,” Mr. Shah said.

“It is a matter of pride for me that I was born in the same region from where he came,” Mr. Shah said adding that It was Maharishi Dayanand who had given the first call for Independence.

The Home Minister also praised the Arya Samaj for ushering in a revolution in education in the forest-dwelling areas of North-East and maintained that no one else can run a program like ‘Embrace distance’ in tribal areas except the Arya Samaj.

He also compared Arya Samaj with the PM’s vision as both of them promotes natural farming.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Governor Mr. Acharya Devvrat praised Arya Samaj and its efforts in sectors like education, language, culture and traditions of India.