ADVERTISEMENT

Day 5 of Kanti Velugu: 2,19,060 people screened, 45,729 reading glasses provided

January 25, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 2,19,060 people were screened on day 5 of Kanti Velugu programme across the State, taking the cumulative number to 10,60,708. Out of the total screenings on Wednesday, 1,00,975 were males, 1,16,158 were females and 48 were transgenders. As many as 45,729 reading glasses were handed over to needy and 29,930 people were identified for prescription spectacles. There were 1,43,345 people found with no issues during the screening. 

Till now, screening has been completed in 309 gram panchayats and 110 wards. The screening is currently in progress at 980 gram panchayats and 520 wards. A total of 2,48,530 reading glasses have been handed over till now and 1,76,096 people have been identified for prescription glasses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US