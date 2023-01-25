Day 5 of Kanti Velugu: 2,19,060 people screened, 45,729 reading glasses provided

January 25, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 2,19,060 people were screened on day 5 of Kanti Velugu programme across the State, taking the cumulative number to 10,60,708. Out of the total screenings on Wednesday, 1,00,975 were males, 1,16,158 were females and 48 were transgenders. As many as 45,729 reading glasses were handed over to needy and 29,930 people were identified for prescription spectacles. There were 1,43,345 people found with no issues during the screening.

Till now, screening has been completed in 309 gram panchayats and 110 wards. The screening is currently in progress at 980 gram panchayats and 520 wards. A total of 2,48,530 reading glasses have been handed over till now and 1,76,096 people have been identified for prescription glasses.