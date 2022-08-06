Day 2 of CUET-UG: Technical glitches continue, NTA postpones test at 50 centres

Students gather outside an exam centre after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the second shift of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022, in Noida, on Friday, August 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 06, 2022 03:45 IST

No new dates were announced for those students who were to take the exam at these centres

The Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) for undergraduate admissions, continued to be dogged by technical glitches on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at several centres, yet again.

The exam for students appearing at 20 centres in the first shift, and at 30 centres in the second shift has been postponed, the NTA said in a press statement.

No new dates were announced for those students who were to take the exam at these centres. The NTA said that candidates should visit its website for further updates.

On Thursday, the second shift exam was postponed for all centres.

“NTA took immediate note of reports of technical issues in some centres. Reports were sought from observers and city co-ordinates on ground. Based on their recommendations, decision of postponement has been taken,” it said in a statement.

Many candidates also complained on social media that they had not yet received their admit cards with details of their examination centre, for the test scheduled on Sunday.

“NTA, please release admit card for those who have exams on August 7. If exam is cancelled inform earlier and please give centre to the alloted city. Me and my friend’s allotted city is 25 km away and the centre given to my friends is 200+km away,” wrote Mr. Suyash Gupta on Twitter.

Some others complained that while they had been issued an admit card, there were no details about the examination venue. Many shared pictures of their admit cards which read, “test centre details for the candidates whose exams are after August 6, 2022, will be displayed later.”

Delays in issuing of admit cards and intimating examination centres has been a persistent problem, including for the University Grants Commission’s-National Eligibility Test examination, also conducted by the NTA.

The above-mentioned Education Ministry official said that the NTA is expected to start uploading admit cards later tonight.

Reacting to a spate of cancellations recently, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) wrote on Twitter, “exams getting cancelled and total mismanagement. BJP is playing with the lives of students. CUET is turning out to be a total disaster.”