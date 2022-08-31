Daily Quiz | On Congress presidents

Srinivasan Ramani August 31, 2022 13:34 IST

Srinivasan Ramani August 31, 2022 13:34 IST

The Congress party has announced elections for the post of party president. Here is a quiz on previous presidents of the 137-year-old political party

The Congress party has announced elections for the post of party president. Here is a quiz on previous presidents of the 137-year-old political party

Daily Quiz | On Congress presidents The Congress party has announced elections for the post of party president. Here is a quiz on previous presidents of the 137-year-old political party Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Congress presidents 1/5 1. A most sought after lawyer in the Calcutta High Court, he went on to become the first president of the Indian National Congress by presiding over the first session of the organisation which was attended by 72 delegates from all over the country. Name him. SHOW ANSWER Answer : W.C. Bonnerjee I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. A freedom fighter, this person shared his date of birth with another Congress President, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He went on to become the president of the INC during India’s independence, and also held the distinction of moving the first ever No-Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha following the India-China war in 1963. Name him. SHOW ANSWER Answer : J.B. Kripalani I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. A Bharat Ratna awardee (posthumously), he is credited with introducing the free Midday Meal Scheme for school children as Chief Minister of his State. His suggestion that senior Congress leaders should give up ministerial posts and take up organisational duties led to his becoming the President of the party. Name him SHOW ANSWER Answer : K. Kamaraj I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Born an Englishwoman, she married an Indian student Jatin Sengupta who went on to become a successful lawyer in Calcutta and then a freedom fighter. She also became a freedom activist and became the third woman and second European-born woman to be elected as Congress President in the 1933 Calcutta session of the party. Name her. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Nellie Sengupta I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This person holds the record of serving for the longest time — 29 years, 4 months and 25 days, as a member of the Union Council of Ministers in India. He was also the Defence Minister of India when Bangladesh was liberated in 1971. He served as the Congress President in 1970-71. Name this Dalit icon of the Congress party. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Babu Jagjivan Ram I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Congress presidents YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values