Daily Quiz | On Congress presidents

The Congress party has announced elections for the post of party president. Here is a quiz on previous presidents of the 137-year-old political party

1. A most sought after lawyer in the Calcutta High Court, he went on to become the first president of the Indian National Congress by presiding over the first session of the organisation which was attended by 72 delegates from all over the country. Name him.

W.C. Bonnerjee

