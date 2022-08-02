New Articles

Cyclothon organised to create awareness on sarcoma

Staff Reporter CHENNAI August 02, 2022 00:16 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:16 IST

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre organised a cyclothon on Sunday to create awareness on sarcoma and to spread hope that cancer patients can lead a better quality of life with proper treatment.

Sarcoma, a type of cancer that affects the bone or soft tissues, has a significant mortality rate, particularly among adolescents with bone sarcomas, a release by the hospital said. July is observed as Sarcoma Month across the globe to create awareness.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, who flagged off the cyclothon, said that the prevalence of sarcoma, which is often forgotten, has seen an increase worldwide. "In the era of sedentary lifestyle, both the old and the young are at an increased risk of developing cardiovascular diseases and cancers," she said, adding that the cyclothon was organised to encourage the adoption of a healthy lifestyle.

Joint Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Chennai, R.V. Ramya Bharthi, and filmmaker and entrepreneur Aishwarya Rajinikanth were present at the event.

Around 100 persons, including children from JS Global School, Sholinganallur, and Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, took part in the cyclothon.

