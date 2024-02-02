Culpable homicide case registered after 12-year-old dies after being ‘beaten’ at school

February 02, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

Twelve days after a 12-year-old boy died at a hospital after he was allegedly thrashed by his seniors at a Delhi government school, the Delhi police have registered a case of culpable homicide based on the findings of the post-mortem report, police said on Thursday.

The child, Kintan, died on January 20 while being treated at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. He was admitted to hospital by his father, Rahul Sharma, following complaints of an injury in his left knee after being reportedly beaten up by senior students in his school on January 11.

According to Mr. Sharma, Kintan was limping and “in a lot of pain” when he returned from school on January 11. Initially, Mr. Sharma, on the same day, took his son to the emergency ward at the same hospital, where he was prescribed medicine and referred to the orthopaedic out-patient department, which was closed by the time they reached it.

On January 15, Mr. Sharma took Kintan to a private clinic in Rohini, where he was prescribed additional medication. However, on January 20, when his health deteriorated, he was taken back to the hospital, where he died during treatment. According to the police, the victim’s father has alleged medical negligence.

According to DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena, a medical board was constituted to conduct a post-mortem, which was documented through photo and video. As per the report, the victim’s death was caused by septicaemic shock, which occurred as a result of an injury in his left knee due to blunt force trauma.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sarai Rohilla police station based on the father’s testimony, and an investigation has been ordered, officials said. No individual has been named in the FIR yet.

‘Concerns ignored’

According to Mr. Sharma, his son was “afraid to return to school” after he returned home on January 11. “Kintan didn’t tell us much,” he said, adding that he had visited school to report the incident. “However, all my concerns were ignored. Two days later, my son disclosed that he had brushed past another boy while playing at school during lunch, after which some seniors thrashed him,” he added.

The Delhi government, in a statement, had said that the incident happened outside the school premises, and that a “prompt inquiry” had been ordered in the matter.