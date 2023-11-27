Cubbon Park: The fulcrum of Bengaluru’s life

When Roopa Pai was commissioned by her editor to write a hyperlocal book about some neighbourhood in Bengaluru, she wasn’t sure which one to choose, a “place that has held me and my memories from the time I was a kid, all through my growing up years and even now,” said Roopa at a recent lecture about her book, Cubbon Park: The Green Heart of Bengaluru, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

After a lot of thinking, it came to her: Cubbon Park. “It was my Midnight’s Children moment,” she said. Like Saleem Sinai, the protagonist of Salman Rushdie’s award-winning novel whose life is inextricably linked to the events unfurling in a newly independent India, Roopa saw Cubbon Park as not just the fulcrum of her life. “It was the fulcrum of Bangalore’s life,” she said before going on to trace the space’s genesis, complex history and the people who played a vital role in making it what it is today.

In that freewheeling talk at IISc, peppered with diverse facts, startling revelations and vibrant stories, Roopa brought alive the past, leapfrogging from how Bengaluru became the State’s capital to the vicarage at the Isle of Man where Mark Cubbon was born in 1775, Tipu Sultan’s fantastic Mysore rockets and how the Vidhana Soudha came into being, among many other things.

Can you tell me more about your relationship with Cubbon Park and how it has been so central to your life?

I have had the most wonderful relationship with Cubbon Park throughout my life. I was born in the St. Martha’s Hospital along the edge of the park, was taken there as a child for painting competitions and movie screenings and popcorn and cotton candy and rides on the Putani Express, did my engineering at UVCE, again on the edge of the park, spent many fun afternoons at the Century Club inside the park, where my parents were members, took my own children there when we returned to Bangalore after a dozen years away, and now that the children are grown and gone, take my dog there twice a week.

Simply put, Cubbon Park has been as central to my life as it has been to the city’s life.

What was your research process? I know you have spoken about how there has not been an in-depth narrative about Cubbon Park before, despite it being mentioned in many other books.

When we returned to India from the U.S., my husband and I set up a heritage walking tour company called BangaloreWalks. We did a lot of research into the history of Bangalore. I have been taking schoolchildren on history walks for over 15 years. So, you could say a large part of the research was already done.

But when I started researching this book, I was stunned at how much more there was to unearth, especially where the park’s contemporary history - the last 50 years - was concerned. I did a lot of interviews with lead players in the various events to get these bits of the story and was enthralled. The citizen activism around the park, the number of PILs that had been filed by ordinary citizens determined to protect the park, the activist judges of the High Court who had brought in sweeping changes with how people used the park, the Horticulture Department officials who had used their position to effect good things for the space; it was a fascinating story and a compelling one. Bimal Desai, a theatre artiste and entrepreneur responsible for raising citizen consciousness around the park from the nineties onwards, had entire dossiers of press clippings from those times, which he generously lent to me. I pieced the story together from all these diverse sources.

What struck me about the park’s history is how globalised and entwined the world was even back then.

Yes, absolutely. We tend to think of the world today as a ‘global village’ because it is intimately connected by technology. But it has always been so. Here’s a lovely little story that illustrates that. Three years after Sir C .V. Raman had won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for his work on the scattering of light, he was invited to come to Bangalore and take over as the director of the Tata Institute (today’s IISc). Determined to set up a world-class Department of Physics in the Institute, Raman cast his net far and wide. That’s how he discovered the brilliant German physicist Max Born, who had fled Germany with his family in 1933 when the Nazi Party came to power (Born was a Jew) and he was fired from his job. Max Born, who would himself win the Nobel Prize in 1954, accepted Raman’s invitation and came to take up a position as a reader in physics for six months. Born became very friendly with the then Dewan of Mysore, Sir Mirza Ismail, during his time here. A few years later, Sir Mirza contacted Born to ask him if he could recommend someone for the position of Chief Architect of the Kingdom of Mysore. Born recommended his own nephew, Otto Königsberger. Otto arrived in 1939 and went on to build several buildings of avant-garde and climate-friendly design in IISc. He also designed and built Victory Hall in Cubbon Park to commemorate the Allied victory in 1945. In later years, that building became the iconic, beloved Bal Bhavan.

How did the fact that you approached Cubbon Park as an insider shape the narrative of the book?

So many people who have read the book have remarked that it reads like a love letter. I guess that makes me a very biased narrator. Being born and brought up in Bangalore and having experienced the park as a child, like thousands of other Bangaloreans, also helped me establish that instant connection with my interviewees, and the conversation flowed very easily after that.

I know you started with engineering before foraying into writing for children. Can you trace your writing journey?

My four years of engineering were the detour, not the writing for children. I got myself a B.E. more because my parents would not have it any other way than out of my own interest. I have always been drawn towards writing - one of the lucky ones who always knew what she wanted to do when she grew up. The desire to write for children was the result of reading some wonderful children’s magazines growing up: NatGeo Kids, a subscription to which my uncle in the U.S. had gifted us, and the brilliant Indian children’s magazine Target. My one aim in life became working for Target, and when I had finished my BE, I moved to Delhi to follow that dream, with no idea if there was even a vacancy. But there was, and I got the job and became a children’s writer! Today, my editor at Hachette Publishers, which has published most of my books for children, is the same one who interviewed me for the job at Target all those years ago. It’s crazy how the universe works.

Bangalore often exists in cliches--pensioners City, Garden City, IT and startup capital, etc. I wonder if you had any thoughts about it, especially as a witness to these changes.

Change is the only constant. Change indicates movement in whichever direction. In Bangalore’s case, the changes have been positive in many ways. Sure, we have the traffic from all the young dreamers moving into the city, but we also have so many unicorns out of Bangalore because of the same churn, which throws out fresh ideas and great partnerships. The opposite of change would be stagnation, which is never good.

The ancient history and heritage of the city aren’t always seen, something that your walking tours often address.

Yes, Bangalore feels like a young, modern city, even for people who live here. But her history stretches back over 1000 years - a 9th-century veeragallu found in a temple in Begur (near today’s Silk Board) mentions Bengaluru as the town around it. So, there is a lot of history, and much of it has been meticulously recorded. If you have an interest in the subject, there are places you can find the information - the very stones will speak to you. My passion for telling these stories to children comes from elsewhere. I believe that it is really important that children know and appreciate where they come from. Once you equip them with certain ways of seeing their cities, they will be able to look at other cities and countries with a more balanced eye, understanding that there is no perfect situation and that every place is made up of both its good and not-so-good sides.

In an age where colonisation is often seen in black-and-white terms, with statues of colonisers being pulled down and names of cities and roads being changed, I noticed that you approach history with a fair bit of nuance, something that is often missing today’s narrative. Can you talk about that?

Indian storytelling, Indian philosophy, and the Indian worldview have always maintained that there is no black and white in the world, no entirely good or entirely evil people. People behave in certain ways in certain circumstances, and you see them as heroes or villains, depending on your point of view, at that time. Because I work with children so much and write for them, I am careful not to let my biases colour their thinking. I prefer to tell stories in open-ended ways without labelling people one way or another. I present them in terms of their actions and constraints and let the kids come to their own conclusions, if any, about who was good and who was bad. Usually, they end up being on the fence about it, which is good because it opens up the space for introspection and respectful, objective conversations.