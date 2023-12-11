Crowd at Sabarimala shows signs of easing even as queues, traffic gridlocks continue

December 11, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A couple of days after the authorities switched to firefighting mode to keep the crowd that has engulfed Sabarimala under control, the influx of pilgrims to the holy hillock showed signs of easing on Monday.

As part of it, the Travancore Devaswom Board on Monday stepped up facilities for providing drinking water and biscuits for those waiting in the long-winding queues along the trekking paths. The Ayyappa temple premises, however, saw a rather smooth movement of people throughout the day.

As per official estimates, 54,692 devotees reached the Sannidhanam until 7 p.m. on Monday. It put the total footfall to the hill temple so far this season at 15.82 lakh.

“To control the crowd at the Sannidhanam, the movement of devotees are being regulated at different points along the forest route. A special squad of revenue officials, led by a duty magistrate and an executive magistrate, has been deployed to ensure basic amenities to those stuck in the lines,” the TDB said in an official statement.

“Around 80-85 people are being taken through the 18 holy steps per minute, while a special route has been opened for young girls and the differently abled. A total of 1,950 policemen have been deployed across the pilgrimage zone.”

Earlier on Sunday, the authorities, in consultation with the temple Tantri, extended the darshan timing by one more hour, besides bringing down the daily quota of virtual queue bookings by 10,000.

Meanwhile, there were long queues of vehicles on the roads leading to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple as the police blocked vehicles at different points to ease the crowd at Sabarimala. The traffic gridlocks at Erumely and also along the Pampa-Nilackal route, however, affected the pace of the outflow of pilgrims.

Officials are anticipating the rush to turn more dense in the final week of the ongoing Mandalam season from December 22. “This is the time when Malayali devotees are expected to come in huge numbers,” said a top official.

He said the 18 holy steps posed the biggest bottleneck in ensuring a free movement of pilgrims, especially with the shift in the age profile of devotees. “As against the previous seasons, there are more young girls and aged women as well as the differently abled among the pilgrims. The backlog thus created has triggered a cascading effect of sorts,” he said.

“The problem has been compounded further by a slower outflow of devotees, who have to reach Nilackal before starting the return journey. This was not the case till the mega floods of 2018, when adequate parking spaces were available at Pampa-Thriveni, Chakkupalam and the hilltop etc.,” he added.