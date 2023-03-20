HamberMenu
Crop damage due to hailstorm: Rajasthan BJP chief demands compensation for farmers

Rains triggered by Western Disturbance have lashed several parts of the state in the last three days

March 20, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Jaipur

Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on March 20 met farmers in Amber Assembly constituency whose crops have suffered damage due to the recent rains and hailstorm, and demanded that the State Government compensate them.

“Crops have been completely destroyed by the hailstorm, and the farmers have suffered huge losses. The State Government should assess the damage to the crops and give compensation to the farmers as soon as possible,” he said after visiting farms in Amber constituency.

