Crompton forays into built-in kitchen appliances

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (Crompton), which is into fans, domestic pumps, water heaters and lighting, has announced its entry into the built-in kitchen appliances segment in India.

The company said it will supply a range of chimneys, hobs, built-in ovens, built-in microwaves and dishwashers. Kitchen being a focus area, the company had recently completed the acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances to strengthen its presence in this segment.

The entry into the built-in appliances segment will further consolidate its position in the kitchen space, in addition to driving growth and premiumisation of the brand, the company said in a statement.

In India, the built-in kitchen appliances market is estimated at ₹2,200 crore, growing at 10-15% per year.

The products will be initially be made available in 10 city clusters including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Coimbatore this quarter through exclusive brand outlets called “Crompton Signature Studios”.

They will also be available at leading kitchen dealers, regional retails, multi-brand outlets and ecommerce players. Crompton is also building a service network leveraging its large presence across the country.

Shantanu Khosla, managing director, Crompton, said, “Kitchen is a strategic space for Crompton and kitchen appliances will drive future growth. Our recent acquisition of Butterfly has strengthened our presence in small kitchen appliances category. This entry into the built-in kitchen appliances segment will further consolidate our position.”