Crime rate up by 19.05%, cyber crime increases by 66% in Rachakonda

December 24, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The year 2022 for Rachakonda Police has been a year of conviction of criminal cases, standing first in Telangana State Police with 59 percent conviction rate, said Rachakona Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat while speaking at the Annual Round-up 2022 on Saturday. The total cases disposed of were 11,104 out of which 6,503 cases were convicted. The conviction rate last year was 55 percent.

The commissionerate witnessed an increase of 19.05 percent in crime rate with 25,815 cases being reported in 2022 as against 21,685 cases in 2021. Cyber crime went up by a huge margin of 66 percent with 2,049 cases being reported in 2022 compared to 1,360 cases in 2021.

There was a 17.25 percent increase in crime against women as well. This year the cases reported were 3,330 against 2,840 cases in 2021. Harassment and domestic violence saw an increase of 21.45 percent with 1,704 cases being reported in 2022 as against 1,403 cases in 2021. Similarly, molestation cases went up to 673 this year as compared to 496 in 2021. POCSO cases also increased to 12.18 percent with 442 cases reported this year against 394 cases in 2021. Rachakonda SHE Teams registered 176 FIRs, 195 petty cases and prevented a total of 29 child marriages. Over 4,200 decoy operations and 1,800 awareness programmes were conducted this year.

Action against drugs

The police seized 7,502 kg ganja, 1.5 litres liquid ganja, 83.8 litres hash oil, 8.5 kg pseudoephedrine, 6.3 litres methamphetamine, 500 grams poppy straw, 12 litres opium oil, 750 grams opium powder, 7 grams ketamine, 73 grams heroin/brown sugar, 63.35 grams MDMA, 0.3 grams LSB blot, 38 grams cocaine, 250 grams bung powder and 50 litres of hydrochloride. A total of 223 cases were booked, 635 accused persons were arrested and the Preventive Detention Act was invoked against 94 persons.

Sensational cases

A gruesome honor killing case occurred in May 2022 under Saroornagar police station limits. The brother-in-law of the deceased Nagaraju attacked him and his wife indiscriminately with a knife resulting in Nagaraju’s death. Both the accused were arrested.

In March 2022, two realtors named N Srinivas Reddy and Komati Reddy were gunned down by accused Matta Reddy and 7 other over land disputes. The accused were arrested and Matta Reddy was detained under PD Act.

In December 2022, three unknown assailants gained entry in a jewellery shop, closed the shutter and opened fire with a pistol on victims and took away huge quantities of gold. Special teams were formed through which the case was detected within a short time, recovering the entire jewellery and fire weapons.