Crime cases in Hyderabad remain almost the same as compared to 2021

December 21, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The overall crime cases remained the same this year in Hyderabad as compared to last year. The year 2022 was free of COVID, due to which every festival attracted huge crowds and the city police managed all those situations without a major incident being reported, said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand while speaking at the Annual Police Round-Up held at the Command and Control Centre on Wednesday.

The overall crime cases registered in Hyderabad during the year 2022 stood at 22,060 as against 21,998 cases in the year 2021. This includes cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Special and Local Laws (SLL) and other cases. The total IPC cases stood at 16,886 in 2022. The highest increase was seen in cheating cases with 4,297 cases in 2022 as against 1,753 cases in 2021.

The number of bodily crimes registered in 2022 were 2,181 compared to 2,133 cases last year. Out of the total cases, grave crimes were 368 and non-grave crimes were 1,813. Property crime registration saw a sharp increase with 3,094 cases in 2022 as against 2,417 in 2021. The increase of 677 cases were all in non-grave property crimes and grave crimes remained the same. Out of the 3,094 cases, 1,898 cases were detected. The total property lost was worth ₹ 25.3 crore and the police recovered property worth ₹ 15.8 crore.

In terms of economic offences for the year 2022, a total of 949 cases were reported involving ₹ 1,575.74 crore. The number of depositors were 117 and total accused persons involved were 1,601. The police in 2022 registered 3,96,986 e-petty cases.

Automobile theft went up from 996 cases in 2021 to 1,331 in 2022. A very high increase was seen in cheating cases with 4,297 cases in 2022 as against 1,753 cases in 2021. Murder was down from 89 cases in 2021 to 63 cases in 2022. There was a decrease of one case in culpable homicide from 12 in 2021 to 11 in 2022. Attempts to murder increased from 186 in 2021 to 213 in 2022. Kidnappings came down from 225 in 2021 to 220 in 2022. Murder for gain came down from 8 in 2021 to 4 in 2022. House-breaking saw a fall from 360 in 2021 to 292 in 2022. Chain-snatching cases went up from 12 in 2021 to 23 in 2022.

Crime against women saw a decrease of 128 cases with 2,524 cases reported in 2022 as compared to 2,652 cases in 2021. Crime against children (POCSO) also saw a decrease of 49 cases with 350 registrations in 2022 as against 399 in 2021.

Major convictions

Twenty-one persons were convicted for life imprisonment in 15 cases. Five persons were convicted for 20 years’ imprisonment in 5 cases. One person was convicted for 15 years’ imprisonment in 1 case. Eight persons were convicted for 10 years’ imprisonment in 7 cases and 72 persons were convicted for 3 to 9 years’ imprisonment in 60 cases.