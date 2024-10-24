Credit growth in banks to slow to 12% in FY25 amid regulatory clampdown

Lending by banks and non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) will slow to 12% to ₹19 lakh crore in FY25 from about ₹22 lakh crore (16.3% y-o-y growth) in the year-earlier period with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightening regulatory norms leading to stiffer funding conditions, according to ICRA Ratings.

Share of retail segment and NBFCs in the incremental credit flow fell to 43% in 12 months ended August from 48.9% in the year-earlier period. Overall credit to retail segment is expected to slow in the next 12-18 months.

“The regulatory measures to slowdown bank credit growth will be crucial for banks to cut their deposit rates, once the rate-cut cycle starts. This will especially be important for maintaining the margins. The cut in policy rates expected in H1 CY2025 will exert a downward pressure on lending rates. However, the proposed changes in guidelines for liquidity coverage ratio could mean that the immediate cut in deposit rates may not be very substantial, resulting in delayed transmission” said Anil Gupta, Senior Vice President & Co Group Head of Financial Sector Ratings at ICRA.

The moderation in outlook in the retail segment lending comes on the back of a high credit growth in the past two years resulting in over-leveraging. A slower credit growth will hurt the ability to refinance for some borrowers , eventually causing them to fall back on repayments. “Loan segments which have high lending rates or marginal borrower profiles, like microfinance, personal loans, credit cards or unsecured business loans, are already showing rise in delinquencies” the statement read.

The risk aversion of lenders in the unsecured loan space, has led them towards gold loan business. The demand for gold loans increased 18% (Q1FY25 and FY24) compared with just 12% in FY 2023, ICRA said in the statement. There is however much to be optimistic about as the NBFCs are well capitalised and are adequate to meet the near-medium term loan growth, the rating agency added.