Sankaraiah issue: CPI(M) to stage protest in Madurai on November 2

October 31, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran Communist leader and freedom fighter N. Sankaraiah, aged 102, would not be receiving the honorary doctorate from Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on November 2 during the convocation, as the Chancellor, who is the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, has not yet given his approval. A source at the MKU confirmed that Mr. Ravi had not approved it. 

Although the senate passed the resolution on September 20, to award the honorary doctorate recognising his services as freedom fighter and a member of the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Ravi had not given his assent till now.    

Condemning the act of the Governor, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan said they would be staging a black flag protest in Nagamalai Pudukkottai near Madurai on November 2.  “The Governor acting against the University syndicate’s decision is against the law and is a blow to the freedom of the university,” he added. “His attitude is against federal independence and his decision to not give his assent is tantamount to showing disrespect to one of the great leaders of the country,” said Mr. Venkatesan. 

“It would have been a great moment for the nation had the leader who could continue his education to participate in the freedom struggle was provided with the honorary doctorate,” he added.

