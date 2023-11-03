CPI (M) stage black flag protest against Governor

November 03, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Madurai

About 200 CPI(M) members organised a demonstration at Nagamalai Pudukkottai in Madurai on Thursday against Governor R.N. Ravi, who arrived here for the 55th convocation of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).

As Mr. Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of the university, did not give his assent to award honorary doctorate to Communist leader and freedom fighter N. Sankaraiah despite both the Syndicate and Senate of the university giving their nod, many political leaders and parties criticised the former for not respecting the university’s decision.

Around 200 members led by the party’s district secretary M. Ganesan and rural district secretary K. Rajendran staged a black flag protest and tried to block the road. The protesters raised slogans against Mr. Ravi for not giving his assent to award honorary doctorate to Mr. Sankaraiah, and for not approving the Bills passed by the Assembly for public welfare. “The Governor, instead of acting as per the Constitution, is propagating ideologies of the RSS...,” said Mr. Ganesan.

The protestors, while trying to block the road, were secured by police and released in the evening.

Around 15 university Senate members boycotted the convocation to express their protest against the Governor.

S. Pushparaj, Secretary, Madurai Kamaraj University Faculty Association (MUFA), said 15 senate members representing MUFA, Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa, and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), Government College Teachers Association (GCTA) along with the two Ph.D candidates have boycotted the convocation condemning the authoritarian attitude of the Governor.

