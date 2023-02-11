ADVERTISEMENT

Covishield vaccine stock down to zero in Telangana

February 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana has run out of Covishield vaccine again. The COVID status bulletin released by the government of Telangana on February 10 stated that there are zero doses of Covishield vaccines available, both at cold chain points (CCP) and district vaccine centres (DVC) and at State stores.

A month ago on January 10, the stocks of Covishield had dropped to zero and remained the same until January 16 when five lakh doses of the vaccine were re-stocked, out of which 1.1 lakh were at CCPs and DVCs and another 3.9 lakh doses were stocked at State centres. 

As of February 1, the stock of Covishield in the State stood at 3,50,400 available doses, which then decreased to 2,87,030 doses on February 4, followed by 1,84,620 doses on February 7, and 1,23,380 on February 8. The stock was 25,010 on February 9 and zero on February 10. However, on Cowin website, as of February 11, UPHCs in Madannapet are still accepting slot booking for administering Covishield.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Medchal district, UPHC Kukatpally and four other private centres have the stock of the vaccine and in Rangareddy, there are 6 private centres which have slots available. Covaxin is currently in stock with 8,770 doses of the vaccine available as of February 10.

Meanwhile, people from the State are continuing to take the precaution dose. The numbers are February 5 (6,499), February 6 (7,892) February 7 (16,731), February 8 (14,006), February 9 (11,157) and February 10 (4,416).

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US