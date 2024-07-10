Court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet, tells Kejriwal to appear on Friday 

A court here on Wednesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 12 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue court issued a production warrant for Mr. Kejriwal while taking cognisance of the eighth chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

The ED had filed the chargesheet on May 17 naming the CM and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused. The case involves allegations that certain liquor retailers and manufacturers were favoured in exchange for money, which was used by the party for campaigning in the 2022 Goa Assembly poll.

Mr. Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. He was arrested by the ED on March 21.

The Supreme Court granted a 21-day interim bail to the Delhi CM on May 10 to campaign in the Lok Sabha election while hearing his plea against his arrest.

However, the AAP national convener had to return to Tihar Jail on June 2 after the apex court refused to extend his bail.

The special court had allowed regular bail to Mr. Kejriwal on June 20, which was subsequently stayed by the Delhi High Court.

He was also arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case linked to the policy on June 26, a day after the High Court order.

‘Bid to finish off AAP’

Meanwhile, hitting out at the investigative agency, AAP alleged that the ED’s intention from the very beginning was to “finish off” the party by arresting its top leaders. The party alleged that this was done at the behest of the BJP-ruled Centre.

“The BJP sees AAP as the biggest threat and has deployed the ED and the CBI to finish off AAP. Over the past two years of this investigation, the ED and the CBI have lodged false cases while the BJP has run a false narrative in the public against AAP and its leaders,” the ruling party said in a statement.

The party claimed that this is the first case in the ED’s history, where after two years of investigation and “over 500 raids”, not a single rupee has been recovered from AAP leaders.

In response, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva termed the filing of supplementary chargesheet “a very serious development”.

“This chargesheet by itself says that Kejriwal is the main beneficiary and conspirator of the liquor scam and the court summoning him clearly establishes that the prima facie the court has found some evidence to believe the allegations against him,” Mr. Sachdeva added.