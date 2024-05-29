GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court reserves order on taking cognisance on ED chargesheet against Kejriwal

Published - May 29, 2024 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on Tuesday reserved for June 4 its order on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The ED had, in its seventh supplementary chargesheet in the matter, formally named Mr. Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as accused in the alleged money laundering case and booked them under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It described the Delhi Chief Minister as the “kingpin” of the alleged scam and claimed that he was directly involved in the policy formulation and in handling the proceeds of crime.

The Central agency has arrested three senior AAP leaders — Mr. Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and party’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh — in connection with the case. Mr. Singh was granted bail on April 4, the CM was given interim bail on May 10, while Mr. Sisodia, whom the High Court denied bail on May 21, remains in Tihar Jail.

