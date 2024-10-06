GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court reserves order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in a money laundering case

Published - October 06, 2024 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain.

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. | Photo Credit: file photo

A Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the regular bail plea of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The AAP leader is currently in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Special Judge Vishal Gogne will pronounce the order on Mr. Jain’s plea on October 15. The former Delhi Minister has been in jail for the past 18 months.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan and advocate Vivek Jain, who appeared for the AAP leader told the court that there is no apprehension about him influencing the witnesses. He is also not a flight risk, the lawyers argued. They also submitted that the ED’s case was registered in 2017 and that even after speaking to 108 witnesses, the agency is yet to file a chargesheet against Mr. Jain. They also submitted that the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is also probing the case, are claiming different proceeds of crime in the matter.

However, the ED counsel, Zoheb Hossain, opposed the submissions, saying the delay in the trial was being caused by the “non-cooperation” of the accused and co-accused.

